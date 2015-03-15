DUI accident claims one life - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

DUI accident claims one life

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One life has been lost as a result of a DUI in Darlington County.

According to the Darlington County Detention Center, 27-year-old Kevin Horton is being held at the DCDC for charges of felony DUI involving a death and open container of beer/wine. 

Saturday at about 7:30 p.m., Horton was driving west on Old Camden Road when the 2001 Ford F1-50 ran off the left side of the road, striking a utility pole, and overturning, according to Sgt. Bob Beres with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, the passenger, 26-year-old Jason Wayne Mills, was ejected and killed. Mills was not wearing a seat belt.

