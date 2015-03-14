Peaceful protest against alleged puppy mill in Conway

CONWAY, SC WMBF - Arguing for a change...that's what protestors did in Conway Saturday afternoon after news of an alleged puppy mill broke last week.

Many of these protestors believe change in South Carolina's laws and legislation will make a difference in eliminating puppy mills in our area. "I think the laws need to be more strict. I think that the punishment needs to be more stringent. And, I think that Horry County Animal Control needs to keep a closer eye on this kind of thing," explained Sandy Brown, the Executive Director of the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Myrtle Beach resident, Joan Brooks added "there's legislation all over the country that has banned puppy mills and banned the sale of puppies and cats in pet stores. South Carolina is far behind. We want to see that legislation enacted for Horry County and for the state of South Carolina."

The alleged actions and neglect by Renee James at Pet Safari has outraged many of these protestors who believe animals deserve a loving home. "Dogs should not be treated like this. People say oh they're just animals, this that and the other - but they're not. They're living and breathing things. We're not talking about a couch that is somebody's property, we're talking about animals that deserve to be loved" emphasized Myrtle Beach resident, Jen Seay.

"I think it's driven by green and it's heartbreaking for us who work hard to save animals every day" added Brown.

The demonstrators explained that spending a few hours protesting in the rain was no big deal; they believe this is a cause worth fighting for and want to be certain they get their message across.

"Spending a couple hours in the rain doesn't even compare to the torture those dogs have endured living out there in those rabbit hutches," Brooks said. "I'm totally fine with it! We would be out here in any kind of weather because it is wrong. So we are here to make it right," she added.

Renee James had no comment when asked to speak on the allegations against her and Saturday's protest.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.