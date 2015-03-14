Firefighter Relief Fund benefit to be held on anniversary of Windsor Green fire

There will be 10 percent off sales and proceeds will be donated to the Horry County Firefighters Relief Fund. (Source: Facebook).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In observance of the Anniversary of the Windsor Green fire, There will be an Horry County Firefighters Relief Fund Benefit at Chili's Grill and Bar in Carolina Forest.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Chili's restaurant is located on 100 Orchard Road.

There will be 10 percent off sales and proceeds will be donated to the Horry County Firefighters Relief Fund. There will also be a raffle, silent auctions on merchandise baskets from local businesses and fun activities for children.

The public is invited to attend.

