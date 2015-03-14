CCU professor speaks at North Myrtle Beach Library about new book

Friends of the North Myrtle Beach Library will host “Coffee With Friends” on Thursday, April 2 and Dr. Sally Z. Hare will be featured at the event.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Friends of the North Myrtle Beach Library will host “Coffee With Friends” on Thursday, April 2 and Dr. Sally Z. Hare will be featured at the event.

Dr. Hare is a professor at Coastal Carolina University. Hare is a senior facilitator of the National Center for Courage and Renewal, she was Dean of Graduate and Continuing Education at CCU for 12 years before retiring and she received many awards including being named Phenomenal Woman of South Carolina in 2003.

During the library's event, Dr. Hare will speak about her newly released book entitled, “ Let the Beauty We Love Be What We Do: Stories of the Journey to Live Divided No More.” Hare invited three individuals who contributed to the book to speak at the event. They will all speak about their individual journeys, which have been shared in the book, and will take questions from the audience.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. in the library's meeting room and light refreshments will be available.

The “Coffee With Friends” event is free and open to the public.

