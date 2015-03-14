Volunteers work in falling rain to beautify Carolina Forest community, officials say

Checks can be mailed to PO Box 50133 Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. Donations can also be made to the organization's GoFundMe account. (Source: Carole vanSickler).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Forest Civic Association planted over 30 Crape Myrtles along Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive Saturday morning.

According to Carole vanSickler with the CFCA, about 12 volunteers met at 8 a.m. to plant 35 Crape Myrtles on Carolina Forest Blvd. and 3 were planted in front of Food Lion on River Oaks Drive. The volunteers worked in falling rain, vanSickler said.

vanSickler said the planting was done with the help of the Tanger Outlets $2,500 donation. “Yes, we want more beautification but we need you all to help by making donations to the Carolina Forest Civic Association Beautification Committee and its 100 percent volunteer dedication to revitalize Carolina Forest medians, vanSickler said.

