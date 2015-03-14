Suspect allegedly threatens to stab victim for refusing to help him carry groceries

A suspect threatened to stab a victim when the victim refused to help him carry groceries. (Source: AP).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A suspect threatened to stab a victim when the victim refused to help him carry groceries.

On Friday at around 7:40 p.m., an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to 6900 North Ocean Boulevard in regards to a disturbance. When officers arrived, the victim said the suspect had already left. “The victim was walking into his hotel with his dogs when he came in contact with a man by the elevator holding multiple bags of groceries, according to the police report.

The victim said he gave the suspect permission to use the elevator first. The suspect put his groceries down and asked if the victim would help carry the groceries. When the victim stated that he would not help, the suspect allegedly told the victim that "he was going to stab him in the heart.”

The victim called the police and the suspect took the elevator up, possibly to the fourth floor, police say. The officer went to the fourth floor to look for the suspect but he was not found.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 50's with a mustache. He was about 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 175 pounds. The victim said the suspect was wearing a black toboggan, a green jacket and blue jeans.

If anyone has information on this incident contact MBPD.

