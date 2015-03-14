Myrtle Beach International Airport sees increased passenger arrivals

Increased numbers of passengers arrived to Myrtle Beach International Airport in February of 2015.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Increased numbers of passengers arrived to Myrtle Beach International Airport in February of 2015.

According to MYR officials, passengers arriving to the airport increased by 2.28% compared to February 2014. “Despite the significant number of weather related flight cancellations, passenger traffic at Myrtle Beach International Airport is up year-to-date,” said Pat Apone, director of airports.

“Year-to-date February 2015 the number of passenger arriving into MYR was up by 3.16 percent over the same period last year, from 67,479 to 69,613 passengers,” according to a press release from MYR. For the first 2 months of 2015, Spirit Airlines delivered 51.5 percent of the passengers, US Airways delivered 28.7 percent and Delta Air Lines delivered 19.2 percent.

“Looking forward, as a result of airlines starting seasonal service earlier than previous years and the introduction of 6 new destinations, we are optimistic that passenger volumes will remain strong through much of 2015,” Capone said.

For more information on MYR's passenger statistics, visit www.flymyrtlebeach.com.

