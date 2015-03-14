Man arrested after cocaine found in bag of potato chips

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One man was arrested on two separate drug charges Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. off of Highway 501.

24-year-old Ruben Saldivar-Rios was arrested and charged with distribution of cocaine 1st offense and trafficking in heroin.

Homeland Security contacted the Myrtle Beach Police Department because it suspected Saldivar-Rios was in the U.S. illegally and distributing heroin, according to the police report.

When MBPD arrived north of Walmart off of Highway 501, officers say they observed Saldivar-Rios walking beach bound eating from a bag of potato chips. The report showed MBPD searched him and found 7.8 grams of cocaine inside the potato chip bag.

Homeland Security then gained consent to search Saldivar-Rios' home with K9 units. Officers responded to Saldivar-Rios' home on Chester Street and reportedly found 16.2 grams of heroin.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.