Chamber hopes to turn March Madness into Myrtle Madness

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Under the bright lights of the Big City, Myrtle Beach is front and center this weekend. The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce has strategically put ads on and around the court at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The ad push will be all over the Atlantic Ten conference tournament, along with games in the ACC and MAC.

“The time of the year with this tournament going on is really the time of the year that Visit Myrtle Beach is trying to make a big push, not just for the spring, but also for the summer,” said Seth Horton, Assistant Athletic director for corporate sales and partnerships at CCU.

The Myrtle Beach chamber of commerce says the ad campaign is perfectly designed for the markets it's currently in. Chamber president Brad Dean says it's aimed at fans experiencing terrible weather who could be in the market for a quick getaway.

College sports fans often have extra income and families; two things the city looks for when it advertises.

Seth Horton has sold those ads before, he says it works.

"It's just really good exposure to be able to turn on the tv and you're constantly seeing visit myrtle beach,” He said.

The Chamber says the opportunities started with the Big South Conference at the HTC Center last year. Other conferences started to notice the partnerships with the Big South and CCU, and wanted to get in on it the success.

"For us it's been huge here at coastal,” Horton said.

The Chamber says last year's Big South Conference tournament set the groundwork for this year. Coastal got national attention, and so did the city of Myrtle Beach.

This year Coastal has found itself in the limelight again, and the city was more than prepared.

"There's obviously several different conferences to partner with, but I think they all kind of offer the same end result which is fans and TV exposure,” Horton said.

Visit Myrtle Beach already has ads reserved for the first round of the tournament. It says the only thing that could make it all better is if the Chants wear their Cinderella slippers to the dance. ?

