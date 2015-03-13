Myrtle Beach man ordered to turn in guns after threatening to bury woman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man was ordered to turn in his guns after police said he assaulted the victim and told her he had no problem burying her in the backyard in front of children who were in the home, according to a police report.

William Grammer, 49, was taken to the Myrtle Beach jail Thursday, March 12, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

He was released Friday on a personal recognizance bond by a Myrtle Beach judge.

Officers responded to a home on Woodland Drive at around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

The victim told police that she was struck in the ribs and side of the head.

Grammer reportedly told the victim he wasn't afraid to go to jail either, according to the report.

Children in the home told police they saw Grammer assault the victim.Grammer was charged with first-degree criminal domestic violence.

