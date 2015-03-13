SLED agents, Bennettsville police investigate murder on Myrtle Street

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - SLED agents gathered evidence from a Bennettsville crime scene after an elderly man was found unconscious.Prentiss Bostic, 86, of Bennettsville, was found slain at a home on Myrtle Street at around 2 p.m. Friday, according to Lt. Larry Turner, with the Bennettsville Police Department.Bostic was a recently-retired Marlboro County employee. Nearly everyone in the community said they knew Bostic.Forced entry has been suspected, according to the BPD. The scene seemed suspicious from the beginning, investigators said, since a window of the home was smashed.According to Lt. Turner, Bostic was stabbed multiple times. Turner says there appears to be no struggle and nothing appears to be taken from the home.No one is in custody for this crime at this time.If you have any information, call the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620.