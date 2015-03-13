CCU will host fourth annual choir challenge

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University will host their annual Smith Sapp CPAs Choir Challenge on Saturday, March 21, 2015 at 6 p.m.

The competition will allow for local choirs, church groups and school groups from the Horry County are, and high school glee clubs to all compete for $1000 in prize money.

Money made from the event will benefit Each 1 Teach 1, a CCU mentoring program for local youth. Last year the event raised more than $21,000.

Choirs performing include Georgetown High School Gospel Choir, Conway High School Gospel Choir, Mason Memorial Choir, SGMS Singers, Bridgewater Academy Choir Club, Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church, and Conway High School A Cappella Choir.

WMBF News Paula Caruso and WRNN FM Dave Priest will host the event. General admission to the event is $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

The competition will be held at Wheelwright Auditorium, which is located at 108 Spadoni Park Circle on the Conway campus. For tickets and more information, contact Wheelwright Box Office at (843)349-ARTS or visit www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.

