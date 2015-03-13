Restaurant Scorecard: Half-eaten sandwich found in restaurant's kitchen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weekend is finally here, and you want to enjoy a good meal at your favorite restaurant.

But before you walk out the door, here's what you need to know about how some local eateries did in their inspections from the Department of Health in this week's 'Restaurant Scorecard.'

Starting with 'Tortas Y Licuados La Poblanita' in Myrtle Beach: they got an 86. Infractions include a half-eaten sandwich that was found on the prep surface. The walls and ceilings under construction are not finished with smooth, easy to clean surfaces. A temporary plastic sheeting used for the wall is not in place. They were cooking under unfinished ceilings.

'Ole Shillelagh Sports Bar' got an 88 out of 100 from inspectors. Containers holding chicken wings had build-up and there was greasy build-up in the interior of the fryers.

In Murrells Inlet, 'Dockside Restaurant' got an 88 as well. Deductions from the department of health were because raw meats were stored over ready-to-eat products on the speed racks and in prep coolers.

Finally 'Shiver Me Pinchers' in Myrtle Beach and 'El Cerro Grande' in North Myrtle Beach both got a score of 98.

Click the links below to view the full inspection reports in PDF format:

Tortas Y Licuados La Poblanita: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/RSC/Tortas%20Routine%200315.pdf

Ole Shillelagh Sports Bar: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/RSC/Sports%20Bar%20Routine%200315.pdf

Shiver Me Pinchers: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/RSC/Shiver%20Me%20Pinchers%20Routine%200315.pdf

El Cerro Grande: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/RSC/El%20Cerro%20Grande%20Routine%200315.pdf

Dockside Restaurant: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/RSC/Dockside%20Routine%200315.pdf

Dirty Don's: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/RSC/Dirty%20Don's%20Routine%200315.pdf

