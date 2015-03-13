Grand Strand TechEXPO will be held at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Sixth Annual Grand Strand TechEXPO will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday, March 24, 2015.

The Grand Strand Technology Council holds the event to allow attendees to see local technology. Attendees can see products and services for consumers, companies, government and education.

The expo also allows organizations to find solutions to internal problems and find partners who can possibly help their organization.

The exhibitors in attendance provide a broad look at everything from games, accounting, business development, communications, home enhancements, educational systems, government services, augmented reality, robotics, engineering and economic development.

The Horry County Schools Technology Fair will also going on at the same time in Hall B and Hall C. Students will be demonstrating their technology projects and exhibits, and attendees are welcome to participate.

The event will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Hall A from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free, as well as complimentary parking.

For more information, go to www.gstechexpo.org. For questions, contact the Council's Chairman John Sanders at (843)491-6060 or john@gstechcouncil.org.

