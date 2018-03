Myrtle Beach Area celebrates annual Canadian-American Days Festival

27th Annual North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach area will celebrate its 54th Annual Canadian-American Days Festival with fun events and concerts along the grand strand.The event will take place March 14, 2015 through March 22, 2015, and will allow Can-Am attendees to choose from a variety of free events and activities that will include ban concerts, St. Patrick's Day parade and more.The following list of events is from the 54th Annual Canadian-American Days Festival news release and web page:Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach Concert at First United Methodist ChurchThe Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach will be performing as part of Can-Am Week festivities at the First United Methodist Church, located at 901 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach. The concert begins at 3 p.m.South Strand's Can-Am Days Festival Community Concert at Inlet Square MallInlet Square Mall, 10125 U.S. 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet. Legends in Concert will provide live entertainment beginning at 12 p.m. There will also be a performance from the Beach Brass Quintet. Admission is free.North Strand's Can-Am Days Festival Community Concert at Myrtle Beach MallMyrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach. Legends in Concert will provide live entertainment beginning at 12 p.m. There will also be a performance from the Beach Brass Quintet. Admission is free.Breakfast Meet n' Greet at Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of CommerceMyrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, 1200 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach. Meet and greet the staff of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, TD Bank, Consulate General of Canada and Second Cup. A free continental breakfast will be provided in the lobby of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.Tour Downtown Conway, S.C.Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, 1200 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach. Hop aboard the Conway shuttle to enjoy a historic day in downtown Conway. The shuttle departs the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce daily at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. After arriving at the Conway Visitor Center, explore the unique riverwalk, swing aboard a trolley for a trip to the Horry County Museum or the historic Bryan House, sign up for a walking tour or meander the downtown district discovering quaint shops and delicious eateries. The Conway shuttle is free and returns to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce every two hours.Other events taking place in the Myrtle Beach area during the 2015 Can-Am Days Festival are:The 27th Annual North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival will be held on Main Street, Saturday, March 14, 2015. This one-day, rain or shine event brings approximately 30,000 to celebrate being Irish and welcome the coming of spring. A parade begins the day at 9:00 a.m., followed by two stages of live music and a children's area with rides and amusements from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm.6th Annual Irish Festival, The Market Common in Myrtle BeachThe Irish Fest at The Market Common is now an annual tradition in Myrtle Beach. It's a great family friendly event, with something for everyone. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Myrtle Beach Boardwalk St. Patrick's Day FestivalBilled as the "Beach's Biggest and Best Irish Street Festival," Myrtle Beach's St. Patrick's Day Celebration on the Boardwalk is guaranteed to have something for everyone with three city blocks of entertainment, several live bands on stage throughout the two days, food and retail vendors, an absolutely huge Irish beer garden, petting zoo with camel and pony rides, inflatable bounce houses, carnival rides and games and on-stage entertainment for the kiddies, sidewalk sales at area businesses and so much more. The event runs from 12 to 11 p.m.27th Annual Run to the Sun Pee Dee Street Rodders Car and Truck Show, former site of the Myrtle Square Mall near 21st Avenue North and Kings HighwayThe Pee Dee Street Rodders and City of Myrtle Beach present the 27th Anniversary "Run to the Sun" Car and Truck Show, Thursday through Saturday, March 19 - 21, at the former Myrtle Square Mall site. The annual "Run to the Sun" has been described as the "largest independent car and truck show on the East Coast," with 3,000-plus cars and trucks from all over the United States.Diggin' It Spring Garden Festival, Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrells InletMembers and guests will have an entire day of programs and talks when you can interact with some of the top gardening experts in the Southeast and Brookgreen's horticulture staff. The event is free with garden admission.For more information, call Kema Faulk at (843) 916-7276.





