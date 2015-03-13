Myrtle Beach Area celebrates annual Canadian-American Days Festi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach Area celebrates annual Canadian-American Days Festival

 MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach area will celebrate its 54th Annual Canadian-American Days Festival with fun events and concerts along the grand strand.

The event will take place March 14, 2015 through March 22, 2015, and will allow Can-Am attendees to choose from a variety of free events and activities that will include ban concerts, St. Patrick's Day parade and more.

The following list of events is from the 54th Annual Canadian-American Days Festival news release and web page:

Sunday, March 15, 2015

Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach Concert at First United Methodist Church

The Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach will be performing as part of Can-Am Week festivities at the First United Methodist Church, located at 901 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach. The concert begins at 3 p.m.  

Monday, March 16, 2015

South Strand's Can-Am Days Festival Community Concert at Inlet Square Mall

Inlet Square Mall, 10125 U.S. 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet. Legends in Concert will provide live entertainment beginning at 12 p.m. There will also be a performance from the Beach Brass Quintet. Admission is free.    

Tuesday, March 17, 2015

North Strand's Can-Am Days Festival Community Concert at Myrtle Beach Mall

Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach. Legends in Concert will provide live entertainment beginning at 12 p.m. There will also be a performance from the Beach Brass Quintet. Admission is free.    

Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20, 2015

Breakfast Meet n' Greet at Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, 1200 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach. Meet and greet the staff of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, TD Bank, Consulate General of Canada and Second Cup. A free continental breakfast will be provided in the lobby of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.    

Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20, 2015

Tour Downtown Conway, S.C.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, 1200 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach. Hop aboard the Conway shuttle to enjoy a historic day in downtown Conway. The shuttle departs the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce daily at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. After arriving at the Conway Visitor Center, explore the unique riverwalk, swing aboard a trolley for a trip to the Horry County Museum or the historic Bryan House, sign up for a walking tour or meander the downtown district discovering quaint shops and delicious eateries. The Conway shuttle is free and returns to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce every two hours.

Other events taking place in the Myrtle Beach area during the 2015 Can-Am Days Festival are:

Saturday, March 14, 2015

27th Annual North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival 

The 27th Annual North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival will be held on Main Street, Saturday, March 14, 2015. This one-day, rain or shine event brings approximately 30,000 to celebrate being Irish and welcome the coming of spring. A parade begins the day at 9:00 a.m., followed by two stages of live music and a children's area with rides and amusements from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm. 

Saturday, March 14, 2015

                6th Annual Irish Festival, The Market Common in Myrtle Beach 

                The Irish Fest at The Market Common is now an annual tradition in Myrtle Beach. It's a great family friendly event, with something for everyone. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and March 15, 2015

Myrtle Beach Boardwalk St. Patrick's Day Festival 

Billed as the "Beach's Biggest and Best Irish Street Festival," Myrtle Beach's St. Patrick's Day Celebration on the Boardwalk is guaranteed to have something for everyone with three city blocks of entertainment, several live bands on stage throughout the two days, food and retail vendors, an        absolutely huge Irish beer garden, petting zoo with camel and pony rides, inflatable bounce houses, carnival rides and games and on-stage entertainment for the kiddies, sidewalk sales at area businesses and so much more. The event runs from 12 to 11 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday, March 19 through March 21, 2015

27th Annual Run to the Sun Pee Dee Street Rodders Car and Truck Show, former site of the Myrtle Square Mall near 21st Avenue North and Kings Highway 

The Pee Dee Street Rodders and City of Myrtle Beach present the 27th Anniversary "Run to the Sun" Car and Truck Show, Thursday through Saturday, March 19 - 21, at the former Myrtle Square Mall site.               The annual "Run to the Sun" has been described as the "largest independent car and truck show on the East Coast," with 3,000-plus cars and trucks from all over the United States. 

Saturday, March 21, 2015

Diggin' It Spring Garden Festival, Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrells Inlet

Members and guests will have an entire day of programs and talks when you can interact with some of the top gardening experts in the Southeast and Brookgreen's horticulture staff. The event is free with garden admission.   

For more information, call Kema Faulk at (843) 916-7276.


