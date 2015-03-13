Police arrest murder suspect on the run since October

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a Longs woman, who has been on the run since October 2014, was arrested Thursday, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Lakenneth Clarida is believed to have shot and killed a Longs woman in October of 2014. He surrendered to Horry County Police on Thursday.

Last week, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

“The Horry County Police Department would like to thank everyone who provided tips and help spread the word to make the community safer and apprehend a dangerous fugitive,” officials stated in a news release.

Police believe that on October 6, 2014, on Highway 57 in Longs, Clarida shot and subsequently killed Tanya James and fled the scene, according to a news release from Horry County Police.

Clarida has ties to the Longs/Wampee community and was considered armed and dangerous.

He is now in custody at the Horry County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing for the charge of murder, officials stated.

