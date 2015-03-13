Deputies searching for woman accused of trying to take a boy off a bus

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for two more suspects on this week's "Horry County Suspect Search," starting with 49-year-old Karen Gordon, who is wanted for interfering with the operation of a school bus.

According to an Horry County Police report, Gordon flagged down a Burgess Elementary school bus and told the driver she needed to get her son off the bus for an emergency. When the bus driver called out for the boy, he the told the driver that wasn't his mother. The driver reported the incident to police. Gordon's last known address is on Kestrel Court in Myrtle Beach.

Deputies are also searching for 28-year-old Anthony Rector who is wanted for failure to appear for contributing to the delinquency of a child.

According to a Surfside Beach Police report, back in September of 2014, a woman complained of illegal tatooing going on in the town and that her daughter was tattooed by Rector. Police checked facebook and saw Rector was allegedly hosting tattoo parties.

Rector's last known address is on North Cedar in Surfside Beach.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.