5 North Myrtle Beach condos damaged by fire Friday morning

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Flames and smoke shot from a structure fire at Mid Strand Condominiums that shut down streets in North Myrtle Beach for several hours Friday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety sent an alert that the fire closed North Ocean Boulevard and Spring Street between 20th Ave N. and 22nd Ave N. while crews work. At about 10 a.m. Friday, all lanes of Ocean Boulevard were reopened to traffic, according to North Myrtle Beach officials.

There were two families inside, and both are accounted for, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Billy Floyd. A son and father were able to escape along with their dog. However, a dog in another unit was killed in the fire.

WMBF News crews say the three-story building that was on fire is at 2002 N. Ocean Blvd. Flames and smoke were shooting from the building, and firefighters were on the roof trying to get the blaze under control. As of 8 a.m., crews were continuing to extinguish hot spots.

Horry County Fire Rescue also responded with a mobile air unit, and they refilled at least 16 air tanks on scene.

Fire officials say there is heavy fire and smoke damage in five of the six units in the building and one person was evacuated. It is not believed anyone was inside, and no injuries were reported.

Crews from North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach and Horry County remained on scene for several hours to sweep for any remaining hot spots.

The Fire Marshal is investigating, but because the damage was so extensive, it may take a while for any cause to be determined, Chief Floyd said.

