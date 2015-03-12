Highway 57 North closed following 1-car crash - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Highway 57 North closed following 1-car crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Highway 57 North was shut down Thursday night following a one-vehicle crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue units worked to remove one victim from the vehicle accident, said Brian VanAernam, HCFR battalion chief.

The accident happened near the North Carolina state line.

