Make-Up day announced for Darlington County teachers

(DARLINGTON COUNTY) – At their regular March meeting, the Darlington County Board of Education voted to add a professional development day for school district employees onto the end of the school year to make up for a professional development day lost in March. Friday, June 5 will now be a professional development day for the Darlington County School District (DCSD) teachers and staff.

South Carolina state law requires school districts to make up all school days missed due to inclement weather (South Carolina 59-1-425). Teachers are required to have ten professional development days throughout the year and students are required to attend school 180 days. Due to the ice storm in February, DCSD students missed one day of school. To make up the missed day, March 13 was switched from a professional development day to a normal school day. This allowed students to make up the missed day without extending the school year for students. In order for teachers to meet their required ten days of professional development, the board added a workday to the end of the school year, making June 5 a professional development day for teachers. Students will not attend school on June 5.

The Darlington County School District has released a revised calendar for the remainder of the year. The revised calendar reflects the changes from inclement weather as well as the new state assessment dates. For more information, call the Darlington County School District Office of Communications at (843)398-2284.

The DCSD Calendar for the remainder of the year is as follows:

MARCH 2015

• 13...............Regular school day (make up day for inclement weather)

• 23................End of 3rd quarter

• 27................Early Dismissal; Report card preparation

• 30-Apr. 3...Spring Break for students & all but 12-month employees

APRIL 2015

• 1-3..............Spring Break for 12-month employees

• 8..................Report cards issued

• 28................Aspire Testing (grades 3-8); ACT (grade 11)

• 29................Aspire Testing (grades 3-8); WorkKeys (grade 11)

• 30................Aspire Testing (grades 3-8)

MAY 2015

• 1.................No School: Professional Development

• 7-8..............State Assessments (make-up: May 11-15)

• 25...............No school: Memorial Day

JUNE 2015

• 1-3............Short day, no lunch served

• 3.................End of 4th quarter, last day of school

• 4.................No school: Professional development

• 5..................No school: Professional development (make up day)