Officials: Hemingway man reported missing could be in Johnsonville area

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Hemingway man has been reported missing and may possibly be in the Johnsonville area.

Vindel Martinez Daviel, 20, was reported missing March 9, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office.

According to a missing person report, Daviel suffered a head injury, resulting in short-term memory loss.

The sheriff's office has posted flyers around the Hemingway area in an effort to locate Daviel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office at 843-355-6381 or dispatch at 843-354-0606.

