Conway leaders request funding for bike path, downtown development

Budget allows for devellopment in downtown Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - City of Conway leaders have requested funding to connect Coastal Carolina University to the city and improve economic development and business downtown.

Leaders requested $40,000 to research the most environmentally friendly bike route from CCU to Conway.

Also included in the budget is funding to turn the old Horry County Museum on 5th and Main Street into a community center. The center would include a meeting facility that could host weddings, receptions and conferences.

Officials have also proposed a multi-use open air pavilion at the old Conway Law Enforcement Center for flea markets, performances and art exhibits.

The city is requesting $500,000 for the Horry County Museum renovation at $250,000 for the downtown pavilion.

No tax or fee increases were included in the city's 2015-2016 budget.

