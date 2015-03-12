Upcoming blood drives at a Georgetown Hospital - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Upcoming blood drives at a Georgetown Hospital

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Waccamaw Community Hospital will hold blood drives in March to help increase their blood supply.

The first blood drive will be held Friday March, 13, 2015 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the blood drive will be held at Wachesaw Conference Center.

The second drive will be at the Willbrook building located at 160 Willbrook Boulevard. It is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2015.

Appointments will be served first, but walk-ins are welcomed. Waccamaw appointments can be made by calling (843)652-1144. Willbrook appointments can be made at (843)652)-8200. For online registration for both sites, go to http://www.redcrossblood.org.

All donors must have a valid ID, must be healthy, at least 17 years old, and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds.

