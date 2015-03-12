Ambulance responds to crash on Lake Arrowhead Road - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Ambulance responds to crash on Lake Arrowhead Road

US 17 Northbound: at Lake Arrowhead Rd (Source: SCDOT) US 17 Northbound: at Lake Arrowhead Rd (Source: SCDOT)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported an accident on US 17 Northbound at Lake Arrowhead Road.

The left two lanes of the road were closed, according to the DOT.

An ambulance was on the scene of the crash just before 4 p.m.

