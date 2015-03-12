Consider This: Horry County Fair's return a welcome surprise

The Horry County Fair is coming back. The announcement of the big event was a surprise especially since it is happening next month, and there was some immediate criticism on social media about the plan including traffic concerns, costs and the attractions.

Hopefully traffic will be heavy. That means people are going. And, any event that draws a crowd means you will have to have patience with getting there, parking and leaving.

Consider This: This is an event that is planned for locals featuring local entertainers. Organizers have priced it so that is affordable with different specials for admission each day. It is great to see people thinking of ways for those of us who live here to come together for some family fun.

