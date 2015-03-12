Murrells Inlet man dies 9 days after car wreck

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 56-year-old man from Murrells Inlet died nine days after he was injured in a car crash in Georgetown County, according to the coroner's office.

Shawn Gaines passed away on March 10 at the Grand Strand Medical Center, according to Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe. He was involved in a vehicle accident on March 2.

Both drivers were at fault for the accident, which occurred at 2:15 p.m., according to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A dump truck heading south on Highway 17 disregarded a red light as Gaines made an improper left turn in a Honda sports utility vehicle onto Wachesaw Road, Cpl. Collins said.

No charges have been filed right now, but the MAIT Team will investigate the crash, as they do with all fatal accidents, Collins said.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.