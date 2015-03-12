Crews respond to fire at abandoned building in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews respond to fire at abandoned building in Conway

Source: Mary Gagliardi Source: Mary Gagliardi

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned building on 4th Avenue at Highway 501 Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted Conway Fire in getting the fire under control. The building is located next to Rick's Bait and Tackle. Several fire vehicles appear to be blocking some of the lanes of traffic on 4th Avenue.

