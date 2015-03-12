Police report: Woman robbed, car-jacked in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A woman was robbed at gunpoint after being stopped in the roadway on Sunday, March 8, according to a Lumberton Police Department report.

The victim reported to police that at about 10:00 p.m., two unknown subjects wearing ski masks stopped her vehicle in the roadway, and robbed her at gunpoint. The incident occurred on Kenny Biggs Road and Page Street, and no one was hurt.

According to the police report, the robbers made off with $215 in cash and two debit cards.

