North Myrtle Beach vehicle break-in, theft suspect spends more than $700 in stolen credit cards

Image of the suspect posted to the NMB DPS Facebook page

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man has been arrested after police said he broke into vehicles in North Myrtle Beach, stole purses and spent more than $700 in stolen credit cards.

Hunter Gray Watts was served 11 arrest warrants issued by the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

Thursday afternoon, the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted two surveillance camera images of the suspect to its Facebook page.

Later that evening, officials posted the following message:

“Thanks to everyone who shared the photographs of the unknown individual below. Detectives have located and identified him!”On Friday, North Myrtle Beach DPS stated that 23-year-old Hunter Gray Watts was arrested on Thursday for allegedly committing multiple vehicle break-ins in North Myrtle Beach. He was served with 11 warrants stemming from breaking and entering into a vehicle, petit larceny, financial card theft, and fraud and malicious damage.

According to arrest warrants issued by North Myrtle Beach officials:

Watts used the victim's credit cards on or about Feb. 23 without consent to pay for $78 worth of gas and cigarettes.

On March 6, Watts is accused of breaking a car window and taking a purse. Officials said Watts then used the credit cards from the purse to pay for $705 worth of merchandise.

March 10, Watts reportedly broke a car window and took a purse. Police said Watts then used credit cards from the purse to pay for $18 worth of gas.

