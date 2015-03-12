Florence jury finds man guilty of money laundering for bogus lottery scheme

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 36-year-old man was found guilty by a federal jury in a Florence County court of conspiracy to commit money laundering for wiring proceeds from a bogus lottery fraud.

Woody Graham was wiring the proceeds to Jamaica on behalf of the group running the bogus lottery scheme that targeted elderly victims around the country, according to the office of the United States Attorney. The victims would be notified they had won a lottery or sweepstakes, but they needed to pay fees or taxes in advance to receive their winnings.

A total of 18 individuals have been indicted in the case, and 15 have already entered guilty pleas, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Three have been sentenced to prison terms.

U.S. District Judge R. Bryan Harwell of Florence presided over the trial, which lasted for two days. The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations special agents and inspectors with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.