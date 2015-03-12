Andrews High School junior is making A's in the classroom and points on the court

ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) - La'Darrius Holloway is a popular 16-year-old junior at Andrews High School with plenty of accomplishments to be proud of. For one thing, he's among the top of his class.

"Right now I'm in U.S. History, Algebra 2, Keyboarding and Drivers' Ed," he said. "So far I would say U.S. History is my favorite."

Holloway's brother nominated him for the Student Spotlight recognition because he was one of only two students to pass the Biology end of course exam with a perfect score.

"It was pretty much everything we learned throughout the year, and I remembered most of and I studied for it," said the junior who also holds down a job working around 15 hours a week.

When Holloway is not excelling in the classroom, he's aiming high out on the court. He's also a point guard and shooting guard for the Yellow Jackets and right now several schools are offering academic scholarships for him to play ball.

"I got a couple of letters from a few colleges like Presbyterian and Kansas," he said.

Holloway wants to attend East Carolina University and go to the NBA if possible, but he's also interested in a career in business management or architecture.

"I think about the future and if you do it now it will pay off later," he said.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.