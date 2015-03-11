Man admits to crashing vehicle into North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Little River man has been charged with three misdemeanors after crashing a vehicle into a home in North Myrtle Beach.

Jimi Angelo Kaltsunis surrendered to authorities March 4, three days after the home on Waterside Drive was struck, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report.

Kaltsunis was charged with leaving scene of accident, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway and damage to residence, according to police.

On March 1, police responded to the house after a family awoke to find a corner of their home in pieces.

