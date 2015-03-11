FSD1 announces make-up day - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A make-up day for Florence School District One students has been scheduled Friday, March 20.

According to the district's Facebook page:

Students will attend school on March 20th in order to make up for a day lost last month due to icy weather. March 20 was originally scheduled as a staff development day. March 20th will also be a full work day for all district employees.

For more information call 843.669.4141.

