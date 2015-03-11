Coast RTA announces 3 finalists for general manager position

Conway, SC (News Release) – The Coast RTA has announced the names of the finalists being considered for the position of General Manager.

Finalists include James Perez (Central Maryland regional Transit); Barney McCoy (Broward County Transit); and, Brian Piascik (URS Corporation).

Local business and community leaders as well as elected officials have been invited to a Meet the Candidates reception as an opportunity to mingle with the potential leader of the transportation authority.

“We received 21 applications for the General Manager position from candidates in 13 states. We were impressed with the high quality of the candidates we interviewed,” said Selection Committee Chair and Board Member Mickey James.

“We are looking for the right person who can build upon our strengths and take us to the next level. We selected the candidates who we believe can help us accomplish that. Our next step will be determining the best of these finalists.”

The Coast RTA Board launched its national search for a new leader in November. Julie Norton Dew has served as Interim General Manager since April 2014.

“This is one of the most important decisions the board makes so we will take whatever time is necessary to get it right,” Board Chair Bernard Silverman said.

“We have appreciated the support and interest from the community and look forward to announcing the next leader of our transportation organization when the selection process is finished. Throughout this process, we have been focused on selecting the new General Manager who will lead the organization in improving public transportation throughout our service area along the Grand Strand and each of the finalists seem to have the leadership skills to take the helm of our transit system. We're pleased with the progress that we have made in the last year and are looking forward to new opportunities.”