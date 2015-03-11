Mullins Fire Rescue put out brush fire

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – Mullins Fire Rescue responded to a call of a brush fire in Mullins.

Deputy Chief Jimmy Collins said that the fire started around 3:30 p.m. and was about 45 acres in size. The cause of the fire is still not known.

The Fire was located on Red Bluff Ct. off of Old Stage.

Two brush trucks are on the scene. The fire is contained, but has not been completely put out.

The brush fire was close to home, but is no longer a risk to the residents. No evacuations were made due to the brush fire.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.