Marion County brush fire endangers three homes

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Marion County Fire Department responded to a call about a brush fire endangering three home on Wilbur Rd at 1:20 p.m.Fire Chief Billy Wallace said the brush fire was three acres. Two houses in danger on Wilbur Rd. were vacant, and the residents of the third home were not there during the brush fire.Wallace said that a neighbor hosed down the yard in order to keep the fire from spreading. Only one truck was used to put out the fire and was contained within 20 minutes.