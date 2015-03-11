MB Boardwalk Saint Patrick's Day Celebration now two-day event - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach Boardwalk Saint Patrick's Day Celebration now two-day event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Boardwalk will celebrate Saint Patrick's Day on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15.

The two-day event will host festivities on the oceanfront that includes an Irish beer garden, Irish food, vendors, crafters, giant kids area, bounce houses, carnival rides, petting zoo, and many more.

The festivities will feature music group The Delta Saints from Nashville, TN and many more bands. On Sunday the event will hold a Battle of the Bands competition that will include head to head showdowns.

Saturday events will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 10 p.m., and Sunday events will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. VIP pass are available for purchase, which include VIP area, stage right with seating, and complementary food, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages. VIP passes can be purchased at Oceanfront Bar & Grill or Bumsteads Pub, or online at https://squareup.com/market/mb-boardwalks-st-patricks-day-celebration-2015.

