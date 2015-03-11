Florence County District Three to hold teach recruitment job fair

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County School District Three will hold a teacher recruitment fair on Saturday, April 18, 2015.

The recruitment fair is open to everyone who will be certified to teach by August 2015. All candidates must apply online at http://www.applitrack.com/florence/onlineapp/, and deadline to register is Friday, April 10, 2015.

Interviews will be held on site, and available positions include secondary, middle level, elementary, early childhood, special education and library media.

Discounted hotel accommodations can be made at The Inn at the Crossroads. For reservations, visit http://www.theinnatthecrossroads.com.

For more information on the recruitment fair, contact Esther Ward at eward@fsd3.org or (843)374-8652 ext. 1138.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.