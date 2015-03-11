Learn how to stop stove top kitchen fires with Myrtle Beach Fire Department

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire Department will hold a “stove top fire stop” demonstration on Wednesday, March 18.

The demonstration will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the base recreation center on Gabreski Lane. The demonstration shows how to put out a fire with a stove top fire stop. According to Lt. Christian Sliker with MBFD, the stove top is magnetic and when placed under the range hood or microwave, it can stop a stove top kitchen fire.

A trailer with a glass door will allow people to view the fire demonstration. 50 people may attend.

