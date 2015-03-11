Horry County Special Olympics team competes in bowling tournament

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County Special Olympics team competed in the National Unified Bowling Tournament in El Paso, Texas.

Rosemary Landoskey and Jack Young have been competing alongside their Unified partners, Mary Clarke and Brandon Young, in the Unified Sports division since last fall.

Both athletes competed in doubles and team divisions at the tournament, helping the South Carolina Sharks win 4th place in the team division.

In the doubles competition Landoskey and Clarke earned bronze, while Jack and Brandon brought home Gold.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

?