Officials expect Great Pee Dee River Bridge work to be completed in late April

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Construction developments were made on the Great Pee Dee River Bridge Wednesday.

SC Department of Transportation crews removed the barrier wall and the temporary lane markings, according to officials. Crews are also allowing concrete in the curb and handrail to achieve design strength, officials say.

According to the SC Department of Transportation's Facebook page, workers placed concrete for the concrete curb and handrail at the I-95 Northbound bridge near the Florence-Dillon County Line Tuesday morning.

Officials stated that there was a half-mile closure at northbound lane mile marker 176, and a SCDOT contractor started repairing holes to the northbound side bridge deck on Wednesday, March 11. Lanes are expected to reopen, and work is expected to be completed in late April, officials say.

According to SCDOT, “Over Size-Over Weight (OSOW) trucks will be restricted to 11 feet wide loads. All vehicles exceeding 11 feet in width shall use the posted detour route.”

The following will be the detour route for OSOW trucks:



I-95 North to Exit 170 (SC 327) to SC 327 to US 76/ US 301 to US 301 to SC 38. The detour route will end by OSOW trucks returning to I-95 North at Exit 181.



Motorists are urged to use caution in the work zone while traveling in this area. They should also expect traffic congestion.



For more information on traffic conditions visit www.511sc.org or contact SCDOT Assistant District Construction Engineer Jason Thompson at (843) 661-4710.



