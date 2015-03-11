Ocean Lakes Family Campground begins construction on new water park

Ocean Lakes' Olympic-sized pool and Sandy Harbor Mini Golf will remain as part of the new water park. (Source: Ocean Lakes).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new water park is coming to Ocean Lakes Family Campground in Myrtle Beach.

The new two-acre water park will be added to Ocean Lakes' Sandy Harbor Family Fun Center. According to officials, construction will begin after Labor Day 2015 and the park is expected to open in the Spring of 2016. "As a result, our Sandy Harbor Family Fun Center expansion will be one of the biggest investments we have made in Ocean Lakes' amenities in our 44 year history. With it, we're demonstrating our commitment to our guests and to being a leader in our industry. Our top priority is making sure that our guests have the best vacation possible," said Barb Krumm, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Ocean Lakes Family Campground.

There will also be a 705 foot long Adventure River at Sandy Harbor. The lazy river will include a speed lane called "the rapids" and a slide known as "the tube" which lands in the Adventure River. "Our guests have been requesting a lazy river, but we decided to deliver something bigger, better and more fun,” Krumm said.

According to a press release from Ocean Lakes, the water surface in the park is 28,110 square feet and will also include a themed kids splash zone, the “Tad Pool,” a semi-covered kiddie pool, and a four lane Drop Zone Mat Racer that will begin 35 feet in the air. The lounge area will be expanded to 61,232 square feet of pool deck, with cabanas.

Ocean Lakes' Olympic-sized pool and Sandy Harbor Mini Golf will remain as part of the new water park.

For more information on the water park, visit www.oceanlakes.com.

