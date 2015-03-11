Horry County Fair comes back in April

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Fair is coming back.

Photos of a fair surfaced on social media and there was much speculation about a fair coming back to Horry County. The fair will be held at Myrtle Beach Speedway on April 10-19 of 2015, according to MB Speedway's official Facebook page.

The fair doesn't have a permit from the county yet, Horry County Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said. Steve Zacharias, the event organizer and general manager of Myrtle Beach Speedway, explains that's because they need to get approval from council to host a ten-day fair. A standard event permit has a limit of seven days. He said event organizers were given a verbal agreement for the seven-day permit, so they didn't want to wait on the ten-day permit approval to announce the fair. He said worst case scenario he expects will start April 13 instead of April 10.

The fair's vendor list includes Horry County and Palm Charter High School. A Demolition Derby competition will occur during the fair as well as a Battle of the Bands contest, where bands will compete for the title of “best band.”

Zacharias said the event is for the locals, not the tourists, and he hopes to highlight area performers throughout the fair.

"This isn't something we're trying to draw in tourism," he said. "We're trying to get this to be for everybody. The schools, we want the kids, the families that don't have kids, but they can still come out and enjoy a fair."

He said the most recent Horry County Fair was in Loris in 2009, but the business name "Horry County Fair" hasn't been registered since 1997.

"We all went to a fair at one point. I think it's been a long time since this area's had one," he said.

Zacharias and event organizers are trying to keep the cost reasonable, so the community can enjoy a hometown fair once again.

"So we said. 'How can we said how can we try to get this so it's reasonable?' so we picked the price points that hopefully it breaks even," he said.

Myrtle Beach Speedway is on a 48-acre property. Part of that will be dedicated to parking during the event. There's also an agreement with Tanger Outlets for overflow parking, Zacharias said. He also said he's talking to Coast RTA about pick up points to bring people to the fair via bus.

April 10th Student Night

12pm-11pm: Fair opens with Unlimited Ride Wrist Band for $25

Promotion: Students 17 and under receive FREE Admission

7pm: Grandstand - Inaugural Don's Car Crushing Demolition Derby

April 12th Hospitality Industry Day

12pm-10pm: Fair opens with Unlimited Ride Wrist Band for $25

Promotion: Present pay stub or ID in Hospitality Industry and receive FREE Admission

12pm: Amphitheater – “Battle of High School Bands” Contest

April 13th $2 Monday

5pm-11pm: Fair opens

Promotion: $2 Admission for all guests, Unlimited Ride Wrist Band $10

April 14th $10 Tuesday

5pm-11pm: Fair opens

Promotion: Unlimited Ride Wrist Band for $10

April 15th School Pride and Education Night

5pm-11pm: Fair opens with Unlimited Ride Wrist Band for $25

Promotion: $$2 off Adult Admission and $1 off Children, Senior and Military Admission when you show your school pride by wearing your favorite grade school or college attire. Rides not included.

4-H Tent: Agribusiness Education Program

April 16th College Night

5pm-11pm: Fair opens with Unlimited Ride Wrist Band for $25

Promotion: Present College ID and receive FREE Admission

7pm: Grandstand - Wheels of Destruction Thrill Show

April 17th Student Day

12pm-11pm: Fair opens with Unlimited Ride Wrist Band for $25

Promotion: Students 17 and under receive FREE Admission

12pm: Amphitheater – “Battle of Bands” Contest

April 18th Family Fun Day

12pm-11pm: Fair opens with Unlimited Ride Wrist Band for $25

3pm-8pm: Grandstand - NASCAR Late Models, Palmetto High School Charger, Mini Stocks and Street Stocks

April 19th Food Drive

12pm-Close: Fair opens with Unlimited Ride Wrist Band for $25

Promotion: $2 off Adult or $1 off Child, Senior or Military Admission with 4 canned food items for Adult and 2 for Children

Daily Gate Admission:

Adults: $5.00 Children 5-11: $3.00 Children 4 & under: Free Seniors 65+: $3.00 Military ID: $3.00

Click here to apply to be a vendor or entertainer, or to get more information on the upcoming Horry County Fair.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.