Man charged with murder of Rowland man found shot in Maxton

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old man turned himself in to a Robeson County detective for the homicide of a Rowland man who was found shot to death outside Brooks Feeds and Hunting Supplies in Maxton, North Carolina on Tuesday, according to an official with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

James Oxendine, 48, was found in the yard of the business on U.S. Highway 74 West after an argument, according to Major Anthony Thompson.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Brian Carl Oxendine, of Pembroke, for the death of James Oxendine, Major Thompson stated.

Brian Oxendine turned himself in to Detective Sgt. Forrest Obershea at about 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, Major Thompson confirmed Thursday morning. Oxendine was charged with first-degree murder and incarcerated at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

A neighbor nearby told WMBF News that he witnessed the shooting. He said as he was walking home, he crossed behind the shop. He saw James Oxendine pull into the back lot and called out to him in a greeting.

The neighbor said that's when a man identified by deputies as Brian Oxendine pulled into the lot behind James and got out of his car, striking James in the face.

The witness said the two men exchanged a few, short words and the next thing he knew he heard a gunshot and saw James sprawled out in the parking lot.

