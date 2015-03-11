2 accidents delay traffic on Hwy 17 Bypass in northern Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two accidents on southbound Highway 17 Bypass are tying up traffic north of Myrtle Beach.

A commuter sent pictures of two accidents on Highway 17 Bypass, less than a mile apart near 62nd Avenue North and 72nd Avenue North.

She said that accidents are causing a traffic back up.

