Man arrested after allegedly spitting on police officers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One man has been arrested and is now facing several charges after spitting on officers, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

Paul Schopp, 32, was charged with disorderly conduct, assault and battery 3rd degree, and two counts of throwing bodily fluids, stated in a report.

According to the police report, officers responded to Street Reach on Osceola Street in reference to a man who had possibly overdosed on drugs and was trying to fight people.

When officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department escorted Schopp out of the building, he began to give them issues. Officers were attempting to put Schopp in the back of the police car when he kicked one officer in the chest and arms and then spat on two other officers, according to the report.

Schopp was transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail.

