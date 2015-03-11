Conway man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping after police find victim 'covered in blood'

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police officers have caught a man they believe was somehow involved in an assault Tuesday night and then fled the scene of the crime.

Bruce Anthony Beckman, 47, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and grand larceny, according to Lt. Denis with HCPD.



According to Sergeant Dorio with HCPD, police were first called to the scene after Starboard Court neighbors reported shots being fired in the area at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors also described to police a vehicle fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.



When police arrived they said they found a male victim "covered in blood," according to the police report. Police said "multiple areas with copious amounts of blood" were found. Police said a knife and blood-covered silver revolver was on the kitchen counter.

The victim was taken to the Grand Strand Medical Center. Sgt. Dorio said the injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.



Sometime later, a call came in involving an accident off Freewoods and Salem Road matching the description of the fleeing vehicle.



Police scoured the area and found Beckham somewhere on Freewoods Road at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. Beckham was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.