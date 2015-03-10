Horry County Schools teacher faces harassment charge, police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Whittemore Park Middle School teacher was arrested for a harassment charge at the end of February.



Adam Varnadore, 36, of Conway, was charged with first-degree harassment on Feb. 28, according to a Conway police report.



An Horry County Schools spokesperson says the arrest had nothing to do with the school where Varnadore works.



Following the arrest, Varnadore was placed on administrative leave, but has since returned to his position at Whittemore Park.



Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.