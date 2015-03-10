Horry County firefighter arrested for DUI

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Horry County firefighter is no longer employed after a weekend DUI arrest in Myrtle Beach, according to county spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

Derrick Nunziante, 33, was arrested for DUI early Saturday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Nunziante was pulled over after he drove past police and “slowed down rapidly,” according to the report. After getting behind the vehicle Nunziante was driving “to observe the driving,” police said "the vehicle left the lane towards the left."

Police said Nunziante had “red, glassy eyes; his movements were slow and lethargic; he had trouble removing his driver's license from his wallet and his speech was slurred,” the report states.

After refusing sobriety tests, Nunziante was arrested and taken into custody, according to the report.

