Chants roll to win over Tar Heels





CONWAY – Coastal Carolina scored 10 runs in its final three innings to cruise to a 13-2 victory Tuesday versus 11th-ranked North Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium.



The Chanticleers, playing their fifth game in as many days, improve to 11-6 while the Tar Heels fall to 10-5. This marks CCU's second straight win over the Tar Heels, claiming a 3-2 win in 11 innings in Chapel Hill last season, in what was North Carolina's 21st trip to Conway but first since 2001.



Each of Coastal Carolina's first five batters had two hits and nine different Chanticleers scored. Michael Paez was 2-for-3 with three RBI while Connor Owings was 2-for-5 with three runs scored. Anthony Marks, G.K. Young and David Parrett also had two hits while Tyler Chadwick collected a pair of RBI.





Coastal continues its homestand this weekend with a series of games against Bryant starting on Friday (at 4:00, Saturday at 2:00, Sunday at 1:00)



